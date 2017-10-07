Home > News > Local >

Boko Haram :  Chief of Air Staff says military has stabilised, secured North-East

The Chief of  Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on Friday said the military had successfully stabilised and secured the North-East from Boko Haram insurgents.

Abubakar said this in Port Harcourt at a skills acquisition and vocational training graduation ceremony for 150 youths .

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the  training was organised by the Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA).

We are not aware of any national security issue (in the North-East). What I am aware of is that we have done substantially well in stabilising and securing the North-East.

“Looking at Maiduguri itself, you will never believe that there was any security challenge there. This is so because there is no security challenge.

“What we are just doing is to mop up what is still remaining (insurgents). We are doing substantially well and making substantial progress.

“We had the Operation Ruwan Wuta – a ten-day bombardment day-and-night operation that substantially reduced suicide bombings and eliminated organised attacks (by insurgents),” he said.

The chief of air staff said the military had recorded several successes in the North-East and in other regions of the country since the current administration took office in 2015.

He commended NAFOWA for its support to the less privileged,  particularly  the assistance provided to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the country.

The  President of NAFOWA and Wife of the Chief of Air Staff, Hajiya Hafsat Abubakar, said the association was particularly concerned with the welfare of women, widows and youths in  IDPs camps .

Hajiya Hafsat said that 150 women and youths received various skills and vocational training that lasted for over ten weeks.

The beneficiaries were trained in fashion designing, catering and confectioneries production, hairdressing and barbing, computer appreciation, cinematography, event decoration, leather shoes, make up and makeover.

“Others include; photography and videography, DSTV installation, interior decoration and soft furnishing, aluminium doors and windows fabrication, boots and bags fabrication and detergents and disinfectants production.

“Our hope is that when you actually empower a woman, you have empowered the whole family because women are the bedrock of the family while youths are the future,” she said.

She said the association had so far trained and empowered over 800 women and youths across the country with vocational skills that would enable them to create wealth.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the beneficiaries received sewing machines, electric ovens, hair dryers, laptop computers and make-up kits, among other starter packs.

Mr Victor Aniete who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, said they would use the training and working tools to fend for their families and create employment for  others.

