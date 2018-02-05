Boko Haram burns man to death in Borno village

news

Boko Haram militants killed a man by setting him on fire in an attack on Kala Village in Borno State on Sunday, February 4, 2018.

In a report by Channels Television, an official of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Bello Dambatta, reported the incident in a telephone interview on Monday, February 5.

Dambatta also reported that the attack, which happened opposite an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Dalori, left another man injured as several houses were burnt down in the village.

He assured that SEMA officials already took over the scene and evacuated the injured to the Maiduguri Specialist Hospital.

Army claims Boko Haram defeated

The attack comes just a day after the Nigerian Army boasted that Boko Haram has been completely defeated .

While speaking in Maiduguri on Saturday, February 3, the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Major-General Rogers Nicholas, said troops have successfully "broken the heart and soul of Shekau's group".

He said, "My soldiers are in the heart of Boko Haram enclave that is Camp Zairo. The gallant troops have taken total control of Sambisa forest.

"They are on the run and we are pursuing them to wherever they go. This time around there is no place for escape anywhere.

"We had earlier asked those of them that want to surrender to do so and we are still asking them to come out and surrender otherwise they are going to meet it the hard way."

Boko Haram menace

Since the insurgency of the terrorist group escalated after a 2009 crackdown by the military, Boko Haram, chiefly under the leadership of Abubakar Shekau, has been responsible for the death of over 20,000 people and the displacement of more than 2.5 million scattered across Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camps across the country and its neighbours.