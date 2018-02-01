Home > News > Local >

Bill to allow married women choose origin passes second reading

Indigeneship Bill to allow married women choose origin passes second reading

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Edward Pwajok (Plateau-APC) seeks to address the issue of indigenship of married women in the country.

  • Published:
Members of the House of Representatives play

Members of the House of Representatives

(@YakubDogara /Twitter)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A bill for an Act to amend Federal Character Commission (FCC) Act to give married women the option to choose indigeneship and other related matters passed second reading at the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Edward Pwajok (Plateau-APC) seeks to address the issue of indigenship of married women in the country.

Leading the debate, Pwajok said the extant law was discriminatory against women as a man’s indegenship was never questioned even when he married many wives.

The lawmaker said married women had been subjected to psychological trauma on the legal uncertainty of their indigenous identity in the country.

He added that upon marriage, women’s status remained unclear as to whether they were indigenes of their father’s or husband’s homeland.

According to him, women in public service are usually confronted with the dilemma during promotion into directorate cadre.

“We are witnesses to how the promotion of a female justice was delayed on account of indigenship,” he said.

Pwajok said there had been several efforts, including an attempt to alter the constitution to resolve the situation but did not succeed.

The legislator said the culture could be patriarchal but democracy and civilisation should give married women the option of choosing where to belong to.

He noted that if the bill was passed into law, the National Assembly would have solved the problem without altering the constitution.

However, Rep. Sylvester Ogbaga (Ebonyi-PDP) said the bill was misguided, adding that there was no need to allow women to make the choice of indigenship.

He argued that once a woman got married to a man, the two had become one and should share in the origin of the man as presently constituted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other legislators contributed against and in favour of the bill.

Consequently, the Speaker of the House, Rep. Yakubu Dogara, referred the bill to the Committee on Federal Character for further legislative actions. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Abiodun Olujimi How Ekiti Senator 'got slapped' in NASS elevatorbullet
2 Politics The unbelievable salary of Nigerian Senators will leave you...bullet
3 Sen Olujimi 'I didn't slap anyone and no one slapped me'bullet

Related Articles

The keep N50bn NNPC order Is there another Nigerian President except President Buhari?
Slavery Reps to investigate auctioning of black Africans in Libya
Dogara Reps to investigate alleged shooting by military personnel in Plateau
PDP Adamawa state lawmaker dumps party for APC
Chibok Girls Reps donate 82 boxes with assorted materials to freed schoolgirls
Lalong Plateau Governor travels to Abuja to watch lawmaker defect to APC
Olanrewaju Onadeko DG Law School, 21 others become SAN

Local

Lekki-Epe-Tollgate
Transportation Lekki Toll review: No increase in transport fares, NURTW assures commuters
Benue Police arrest 24 suspects, charge 19 to court for January attacks
Benue Killings Police arrest 24 suspects, charge 19 to court for January attacks
1 dead as troops, bandits clash along Benue-Nasarawa border
Army 1 dead as troops, bandits clash along Benue-Nasarawa border
OBJ to launch Coalition for Nigeria Movement in Ogun
Obasanjo Ex-President to launch Coalition for Nigeria Movement in Ogun