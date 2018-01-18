Home > News > Local >

Bill Gates, wife to pay off Nigeria’s $76M Polio dues to Japan

Health worker tries to immunise a child during a vaccination campaign against polio at Hotoro-Kudu, Nassarawa district of Kano in northwest Nigeria, on April 22, 2017

(AFP/File)
American billionaire, Bill Gates and his wife, Melinda have reportedly kicked off process to pay a whopping sum of N76million accrued to Nigeria for polio vaccination by Japan.

According to a report by Vibe Magazine, the couple are taking up the responsibility to not only eradicate polio from Nigeria but also its debt that stemmed from the disease’s vaccinations.

It was further reported that the funds will be paid through the couple's Gates Foundation.

ALSO READ: Why Polio is spreading in North-East again

Further information revealed that the loan repayment was finalized after Nigeria met its original agreement of administering above “80 percent vaccination coverage” throughout the country’s most affected regions.

Nigeria hails major step towards polio-free Africa play

Nigeria hails major step towards polio-free Africa

(AFP)

 

The report notes that Nigeria accounted for over half of the world’s polio occurrences in 2012.

According to Global Citizen, Nigeria and Japan joined a pact under the Overseas Development Assistance (ODA) in 2014. The partnership sought to assist in the erasure of polio.

Polio

In 2017, the World Health Organisation (WHO) renewed its commitment to assist Nigeria combat polio and other child killer diseases.

ALSO READ: FCT targets 900,000 for Polio immunisation

The WHO said that it would work in collaboration with development partners to rehabilitate and upgrade health facilities ravaged by Boko Haram insurgents in the 27 local government areas of the state.

