Bill Gates says it is time for FG to do better

Tech billionaire, Bill Gates has said that it is time for Nigeria’s government to do better.

Gates said this in an exclusive interview with CNN.

The billionaire had urged the federal government to invest in human capital development in order to harness the demographic dividends of Nigeria’s growing population.

He said this at the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting which held at Aso Villa on Thursday, March 22, 2018.

His comment at the meeting caused a stir on social media.

Why Bill Gates spoke out

According to CNN, “Gates said he wanted to speak out to implore Nigerian politicians to focus on human capital and its large youth population.”

Dangerous to give birth in Nigeria

Bill Gates described Nigeria as “one of the most dangerous places in the world to give birth” adding that "one in three Nigerian children are chronically malnourished."

He also said that the country will only thrive when every citizen is able to thrive.

Bill Gates is the Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation.

The foundation has invested $1.6 billion in various developmental and health projects in Nigeria.