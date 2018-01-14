Home > News > Local >

Bill Gates Foundation honours Ebola survivor

Ebola Survivor makes Bill Gates' 'Heroes In The Field' list [Video]

Dr Okoli has revealed via her interview that after completing her graduate studies in May, she plans to form a career in which she combines clinical medicine with epidemiology.

  • Published:
Adaorah Okoli play

Adaorah Okoli

(twitter)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Thanks to the heroic efforts of Dr Stella Adadevoh, who unfortunately lost her life, and many other doctors and nurses, the 2014 Ebola crisis was contained in Lagos.

Dr. Adaora Okoli was one of such doctors, who had been working at the hospital that day when the Liberian man was brought in  for medical checkup.

ALSO READ: African country, scarred by war and Ebola

Dr Stella Ameyo Adadevoh play

Dr Stella Ameyo Adadevoh

(Pulse)

 

She got infected with it while caring for him but was among the lucky few who survived the crisis.

Konboni reports that since then, she has dedicated her life to the research, treatment, and prevention of future epidemics, studying at the Tulane School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine.

Ada Igonoh play

Ada Igonoh

(Studio 24)

 

Now, DR. Okoli has been named as one of Bill Gates' "5 Heroes in the Field", a list that identifies individuals helping to save the world but are hardly seen or appreciated.

Her story and video interview, which is partially narrated by Bill Gates, will reportedly be featured in the January 15, 2018, issue of TIME magazine.

Dr Okoli has revealed via her interview that after completing her graduate studies in May, she plans to form a career in which she combines clinical medicine with epidemiology.

Her goal is to return to Nigeria to help prevent future infectious disease outbreaks, considering the fact that she believes Ebola will make a comeback.

Nigerian Ebola survivor, Ada Igonoh gives birth to healthy baby girl on November 3, 2015, at the Greater El-Monte Community Hospital in California. play

Nigerian Ebola survivor, Ada Igonoh gives birth to healthy baby girl on November 3, 2015, at the Greater El-Monte Community Hospital in California.

(FCMC)

 

ALSO READ: Atiku begs for disease outbreak to be handled like Ebola

"This is such a great honour for me to be recognized in this way. I never imagined being called a hero. Some people find out their purpose early in life, like Beyonce’ who knew she could sing at five years old. Others find their purpose a little later, but everyone should understand that no person’s purpose is greater than another person’s.

"Ebola is going to come back. It may not be next year or the next five years. But it will come back. I know I was sick for a reason. There’s a lot more I have to do," - Dr  Okoli

It does our heart good to know that Dr Okoli will be on our side if ever Ebola were to return.

Watch the inspiring video below:

Heroes in the Field: Dr. Adaora Okoli
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Buhari Presidency raises alarm over fake tweet attributed to Presidentbullet
2 Don Wani The moment kidnapper’s multi-million naira mansion came...bullet
3 MKO Abiola Late politician's youngest son accuses brothers of...bullet

Related Articles

Stella Adadevoh 3 years ago, this hero saved Nigeria from the deadly Ebola
Ebola Nigerian survivor’s wife gives birth to healthy baby girl in Lagos [PHOTOS]
Ebola Nigerian survivor, Ada Igonoh gives birth to healthy baby girl [PHOTO]
Buhari President remembers Adadevoh, urges Nigerians to unite to conquer malaria
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Wednesday, November 4, 2015]
Buhari Nigeria donates relief materials, cash to Freetown mudslide victims
Ebola Next outbreak 'inevitable' but world better prepared, says WHO
Ebola Virus' long-term effects revealed
Ebola Virus lasts in semen for up to 565 days - study
Ebola WHO declares Liberia free of active virus transmission

Local

Heaven is more important to me than anything else – Governor Ikpeazu
Okezie Ikpeazu Heaven is more important to me than anything else – Governor says
NYSC suspends orientation in Benue
Benue Attacks NYSC suspends orientation
UN appoints Kemi Adeosun to pension fund investment committee
Kemi Adeosun UN appoints minister to pension fund investment committee
IBB advises Nigerians against senseless bloodshed
Ibrahim Babangida IBB advises Nigerians against senseless bloodshed