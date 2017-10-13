Home > News > Local >

In Benue State Government suspends SEMA boss

Ijohor said in the statement that Gov. Samuel Ortom gave the directive and no reason was given for the suspension.

Gov Samuel Ortom

Benue Government on Friday suspended Dr Boniface Ortese, the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) with immediate effect.

The information is in a statement by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Anthony Ijohor in Makurdi.

Ijohor said in the statement that Gov. Samuel Ortom gave the directive and no reason was given for the suspension.

He noted that Mr Titus Zam, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, had been asked to oversee the affairs of the agency and smooth closure of
Internally Displaced Persons’ camps in the state.

The SSG did not give any time limit for the suspension.

