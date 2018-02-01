news

Benue State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, has revealed that 24 suspects have been arrested in connection to the several violent attacks that led to the death of at least 73 victims in the state in January.

The commissioner made the disclosure while speaking to Channels Television on Thursday, February 1, 2018, about the state of security in Benue after a troubling month that witnessed a spate of attacks allegedly carried out by Fulani herdsmen.

He said, "A total number of 24 suspects that have been arrested in connection with some of these cases which bordered on culpable homicide, grievous hurt, and mischief by fire, the total number is 24. The number that have been arraigned in court are 19 while five of the cases are still being investigated and pending conclusion to be charged to court."

The police boss reassured the public that the state is back to experiencing a period of 'relative calmness' as security agencies continue to enforce measures to prevent further attacks and crack down on criminals.

Benue attacks

In attacks allegedly carried out by Fulani herdsmen in Guma and Logo Local Government Area of Benue between Sunday, December 31, 2017, and Tuesday, January 2, 2018, 50 people were reportedly killed .

11 other people were killed in a fresh attack on Tombu village of Logo LGA, again by suspected Fulani herdsmen, on Saturday, January 6.

According to Governor Samuel Ortom's Chief Press Secretary, Terve Akase, the death toll for the attacks hit a total of 71 victims on Monday, January 8.

The bodies of 73 men, women and children were buried at a mass burial ceremony organised by the state government on January 11.

Police earlier charged 6 to court

The Benue State Police Command had earlier arraigned six herdsmen who are suspected to be connected to the massacre of over a dozen people in Guma LGA on January 2.

The suspects were allegedly involved in the killing of 19 people in Akor village and were arraigned at a Chief Magistrate Court in Makurdi before Chief Magistrate Isaac Ajim on Friday, January 5.

Alongside the six already charged to court, the state's police command also arrested two suspects in Logo LGA on Wednesday, January 3.