news

Governor Samuel Ortom has ordered the police to arrest any person or group using the Fulani herdsmen attack to stir distrust and cause mayhem in Benue state.

Ortom also stated that his administration is committed to protecting the lives and properties of Benue people.

According to him, “Raising false alarm and making inflammatory statements regarding the security situation in Makurdi, the State capital to desist from such acts or face arrest.”

Daily Post also reports that he condemned people who are taking advantage of the recent violent incidents in the state to promote fear.

The Governor advised residents of the state to go about their normal activities without fear.

ALSO READ: No going back on anti-grazing law - Ortom

Mass burial for farmers killed in herdsmen clash

On Thursday, January 11, 2018, the Benue state government organised a mass burial for 73 victims who were allegedly killed by Fulani herdsmen.

The herdsmen have also called on the Governor of Benue state to modify the anti-grazing law in the state.

According to the National Vice President of Miyetti Allah Cattle Herders Association (MACBAN), Husaini Yusuf Bosso, there will be more bloodshed in Benue state if the anti-grazing law is not scrapped.

Bosso said that the Benue Governor flouted international agreement that created a grazing route from Niger to the eastern part of Nigeria.