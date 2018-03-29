Benue Assembly receives 2018 Appropriation Bill for debate

news

The report of the Benue House of Assembly Standing Committee on 2018 Appropriation Bill bill was presented to the floor of the House on Thursday during the plenary.

Presenting the report, the Chairman of the Committee, Mr Adam Okloho (Adoka/Ugboju/PDP), said that if the report was thoroughly worked on and it would help in the development of the state as well as immensely benefit its people.

Okloho commended the House for giving his members the responsibility of looking into the budget.

The Speaker, Mr Terkimbi Ikyange, who received the report on the appropriation bill, referred it to the House Committee on Rules and Business for it to be slated for debate at a later date.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the House had earlier confirmed the appointment of Mr Moses Uhembe as a member of the Benue State Service Commission.

The House took the decision after considering a letter written to the House by the Secretary to the Benue Government, Mr Tony Ijoho, on the confirmation of Uhembe.

Uhembe is replacing late Mr Samuel Agah who died in 2017.