Home > News > Local >

Benue Assembly receives 2018 Appropriation Bill for debate

In Benue House of Assembly receives 2018 Appropriation Bill for debate

Presenting the report, the Chairman of the Committee, Mr Adam Okloho (Adoka/Ugboju/PDP), said that if the report was thoroughly worked on and it would help in the development of the state as well as immensely benefit its people.

  • Published:
Benue state House of Assembly play

Benue state House of Assembly

(Sun News Online)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The report of the Benue House of Assembly Standing Committee on 2018 Appropriation Bill bill was presented to the floor of the House on Thursday during the plenary.

Presenting the report, the Chairman of the Committee, Mr Adam Okloho (Adoka/Ugboju/PDP), said that if the report was thoroughly worked on and it would help in the development of the state as well as immensely benefit its people.

Okloho commended the House for giving his members the responsibility of looking into the budget.

The Speaker, Mr Terkimbi Ikyange, who received the report on the appropriation bill, referred it to the House Committee on Rules and Business for it to be slated for debate at a later date.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the House had earlier confirmed the appointment of Mr Moses Uhembe as a member of the Benue State Service Commission.

The House took the decision after considering a letter written to the House by the Secretary to the Benue Government, Mr Tony Ijoho, on the confirmation of Uhembe.

Uhembe is replacing late Mr Samuel Agah who died in 2017. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion Dear Ambode, shutting down Lagos for Buhari makes no sensebullet
2 Buhari This is what president will be up to when he visits Lagosbullet
3 Ibrahim Idris IGP ‘sacks’ Police commissioner who declared Melaye wantedbullet

Related Articles

Fulani Herdsmen 11 persons killed in Plateau, over 50 houses reportedly burnt
Herdsmen attack Death toll rises to 24 in Benue state
Tunde Bakare Pastor calls Buhari 'insensitive' for attending Kano wedding
In Benue State BNHA discovers expired drugs worth N73 million in health facility
NULGE Only nine states voted for LG autonomy
In Bauchi Govt. approves purchase of 60 buses at N1.38bn
Tunde Bakare Buhari's health has improved and he can contest in 2019 - Pastor
Herdsmen Crisis Senator says Buhari can't grant grazing power
Buhari 7 ways Pastor Bakare attacked president
Buhari 'Killer herdsmen will be fished out and prosecuted,' President vows

Local

Fed govt investigates Dana for bad behaviour
Hadi Sirika Aviation explains cause of delay in establishment of national carrier
Bukola Saraki
Bukola Saraki Senate President eulogises colleagues as 8th Senate passes 201 bills
In Enugu INEC investigates alleged extortion of registrants by its workers
National Hajj Commission of Nigeria
2018 Hajj Registration NAHCON extends payment deadline to end of April