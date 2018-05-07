news

Senator Ben-Bruce says embattled Kogi-West lawmaker, Dino Melaye is getting better.

In a tweet on Monday, May 7, 2018, the Bayelsa senator said Melaye was in high spirits when he saw him at the hospital.

The common-sense Senator, said Melaye would recuperate faster if granted bail.

“Just left the hospital where I went to see Dino Melaye. He is in high spirits. He is most grateful to all those who supported him, even as he looks forward to his day in court. I am hoping he is granted bail so he can get better care and recuperate faster,” Bruce tweeted.

Recall that a Kogi Magistrate court had ruled that Melaye be remanded in Police custody over his alleged involvement in gun running activities.

Melaye who is recuperating from spinal cord injuries after allegedly jumping off a moving Police vehicle, however, appealed the ruling and the court asked that he be transferred to the National Hospital in Abuja to continue his treatment.

This is even as the Nigeria Police Force has filed a separate charges bothering on causing damage to Police vehicle and conspiracy to implicate the officers.

Despite showing up unconscious in court, Melaye was active on Twitter on May 1, 2018.