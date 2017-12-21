Home > News > Local >

Be patient with me - Aregbesola begs workers

Aregbesola Governor pays tribute to Osun workers

Aregbesola gave the commendation in Osogbo on Thursday at  a  lecture organised  to commemorate his seventh year in office.

  • Published:
Governor Rauf Aregbesola pays tribute to Osun workers play

Governor Rauf Aregbesola at a ceremony to welcome the new doctors

(Osun state government)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gov. Rauf Aregbesola of Osun has commended the state’s  workers for their selfless services, inspite of the prevailing economic challenges in the country.

Aregbesola gave the commendation in Osogbo on Thursday at  a  lecture organised  to commemorate his  seventh  year in office.

He said  28 percent of the workforce take 50 percent of  salaries  monthly, adding that  civil servants had demonstrated true friendship with government.

Aregbesola, however,  called on the workers  to be patient with the government, adding that their sacrifice  for the development of the state was appreciated.

The guest speaker, Dr Goke Adegoroye, who spoke on the challenges being faced in the public service, called for  efficiency in service delivery to ensure  good governance.

He identified redundancy, insufficient budgets  and lack of effective coordination as factors  hindering productivity and efficiency in governance.

Earlier, Mr Moses Aboaba, the pioneer Secretary to Osun Government  and Head of Service, had called on the governor to ensure improvement of  the Staff Development Centre.

ALSO READ: Gov Aregbesola's biological brother is a pastor

Aboaba noted that human development had been a veritable tool in achieving positive government goals.

‘‘ The civil service must occupy the rightful place just as is the case in the old Western Region when it was acclaimed as the best civil service in the federation,’’ Aboaba said.

He also commended  the governor for the  achievements  recorded in the state since the inception of his administration.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 The Great Hijab Debate Classmates of law school rebel talk to Pulse...bullet
2 Libya Slave Trade Nigerian 'mafia' working with citizens to smuggle...bullet
3 Donald Trump Hello Ibadan, a US Judge born in your city just made...bullet

Related Articles

Aregbesola Court says Governor's State of Osun is illegal
Aregbesola Governor’s biological brother is a pastor
In Osun Pensioners protest as retired headmaster commits suicide over unpaid gratuity
Aregbesola Ogbeni strives daily to make Osun a typical Dubai - aide
Aregbesola Osun government denies paying half salaries to workers
Aregbesola Osun government receives N6.3bn Paris Club refund
Aregbesola Governor to spend N48.73B on Ilesa water, sanitation project

Local

NNPC to flood market with petrol to end scarcity
Fuel Scarcity NNPC to flood market with petrol
Let's pray for our soldiers fighting Boko Haram, Buhari says in Christmas message
Buhari 'Things will get better soon,' President assures Nigerians in Christmas message
Fayose calls for Buhari's resignation as Minister of Petroleum over fuel scarcity
Fuel Scarcity 'Vote Buhari out in 2019,' Fayose tells Nigerians
APGA asks Buhari to appoint substantive minister, blames fuel scarcity on corruption
Fuel Scarcity APGA asks Buhari to appoint substantive minister, blames scarcity on corruption