BBOG accuses police of harassing its members

According to Sesugh Akume , the spokesman of the group, the security operatives blocked their gathering venue and rough-handled some members.

BBOG wants the federal government to immediately secure the rescue of the remaining 113 Chibok girls

The Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group has issued a statement alleging that they were harassed by men of the Nigerian police force when they gathered in Abuja on Friday, April 13, 2018.

The statement reads “On the eve of the Fourth Year Commemoration of the Chibok abduction, personnel of the Nigeria Police Force descended on the Unity Fountain, venue of our daily sit-outs in Abuja since 30 April 2014 and carted away our chairs.

“Our members who arrived for the sit-out on 13 April 2018 were also manhandled and the meeting space barricaded.

“As of this moment, there is an obvious plan to deny us access to the Unity Fountain as a ploy to frustrate our advocacy which has been ongoing for four years.

“A report by the online news medium, 'Premuim Times', states that the Commissioner of Police has once again banned 'banned' us from holding our daily sit-outs there, despite a subsisting court order which gives us the right to hold our meetings.”

Salkida’s controversial tweet

The BBOG spokesman also referred to the recent series of tweet by Ahamad Salkida, a journalist with close links to Boko Haram claiming that only 15 Chibok girls are alive.

Akume  said “Our movement is also aware of the revelations on 14 April 2018 by the journalist Ahmed Salkida about the fate of our 112 #ChibokGirls in the hands of the terrorists, and the response put out by the Federal Government.

“Our immediate response is that Salkida’s statement has raised issues too weighty for the seemingly insubstantial response by the Federal Government.

“The Federal Government claims that it has officials and international contacts  assisting in the process of getting our girls back.

ALSO READ: GEJ was secretly negotiating with Boko Haram – Ahmad Salkida

“It follows therefore that the Federal Government has the added responsibility of making available the assuring details which it has from its officials and international contacts.

 “Meanwhile, as a citizens’ movement anchored on the rule of law, we shall suspend our sit-outs while reviewing the situation and will hold a press conference on Wednesday, 18 April 2018. We remain committed to the fundamentals of our advocacy.”

Presidency dismisses Salkida’s tweets

Meanwhile, the Presidency has dismissed Ahmed Salkida’s latest tweet claiming that only 15 of the remaining 113 abducted Chibok schoolgirls in captivity of Boko Haram are alive.

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, debunked Salkida’s claims in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

