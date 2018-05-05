Bayelsa police command smashes gang of robbers

Home > News > Local >

DSP Asinim Butswat, spokesman for the command announced the feat in a statement issued in Yenagoa.

(Herald Nigeria)
The Bayelsa Police Command on Friday  smashed a gang of  robbers terrorizing Igbogene-Yenagoa and its environs and arrested six of the gang members.

According to him, the arrest was made possible by a tip off by members of the public.

On 4th May, 2018 at about 0400hrs, in a coordinated operation, the tactical commanders and operatives from Igbogene Police Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer, raided the hideout of the criminal gang at Igbogene.

“The team arrested one Sunday Alo, 22, Henry Goddy, 25, Justice John Ukpaka 23, Choima Blessing 22, Favour Ojum 20— all male and one Justina Odua, a  23 year-old female.

“Upon a thorough search of the house,  the Police recovered the following arms and ammunition; one automatic pump action single barrel gun, with breech No. 20211, one Brownie pistol, breech No. BD 391579.

“Others include 10 unexpended cartridges, two 6.2mm ammunition, one locally made revolver pistol, two LG Laptops, one new car headlight, one new car side mirror, assorted weapons and hair dressing items, two Wristwatches, some Charms.

“Also recovered are, one First Bank ATM Card, 22 different Sim cards and eight mobile phones,” the Police stated.

Butswat recalled that on April 21 at about 9.30 pm, unidentified  gunmen intercepted a vehicle with REG No. SAG 20 AT, at Glory Land Drive, Igbogene, robbed its occupants and kidnapped the bus driver.

The bus was later abandoned by the robbers and the kidnapped victim was released on April 26, 2018.

Butswat assured that the Command will intensify its raids on criminal hideout to ensure a safer Bayelsa for residents and investors alike.

He also appealed to members of public to continue to partner with the Police and provide useful information that will assist the Police in identifying and apprehending criminals.

