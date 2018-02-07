Home > News > Local >

Bauchi governor swears in 19 commissioners

Muhammed Abubakar Bauchi governor swears in 19 commissioners, 6 months after dissolving cabinet

The governor, in a brief speech at the ceremony, urged the new officials to exhibit exemplary leadership and diligence in the running of government affairs.

Past administrations neglected councils, says Gov. Abubakar play

Past administrations neglected councils, says Gov. Abubakar

Governor Muhammed Abubakar of Bauchi on Wednesday swore in 19 Commissioners, six months after he dissolved the entire state cabinet.

He said that they were chosen on merit, and advised them to be fair to all Bauchi residents irrespective of tribe, religion or political leanings.

Abubakar warned them against indolence and the temptation to embezzle public funds, saying that anyone caught would face the full wrath of the law.

He also advised them to be prudent in the management of limited resources, especially in view of lean resources available to the state.

The commissioners included Mrs. Rifkatu Samson, environment; Hajia Rukaiya Kewa, women affairs and child development; Haruna Mohammed, justice; Umar Sade, information; Ibrahim Sale, social welfare and sports; Yakubu Kirfi, agriculture; and Mohammed Abubakar, rural and community development.

Others are Nasiru Giade, cooperatives; Muhammadu Bashir, power, science and technology; Umar Mohammed, housing, land and survey; Umar Gazali, commerce and industry; Garba Akuyum, finance; and Ado Aska, religious affairs.

Others included Nasirudeen Mohammed, local government; Zuwaira Ibrahim, health; Ibrahim Suleiman, water resources; Haruna Danwanka, education; Musa Baima, solid minerals; while the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Nuhu Gidado, is to oversee the works and transport ministry.

