Some politicians in Bauchi on Thursday expressed mixed feelings over the resignation of Mr Nuhu Gidado as Deputy Governor of Bauchi state.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), while some said the action of Gidado could have negative effects on the development of the state and democracy, others saw it as a good omen.

‎Mr Yusuf Garba, a chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, said the resignation was a sign of ‘deficiency’ in governance.

‎”‎Nuhu could not boast of a single project in his constituency and he has been in the government for three years.

“He has nothing to use to defend himself against his people and so the only option was for him to resign honourably,” Garba said.  ‎

The State Secretary of Green Party of Nigeria (GPN), Mr Salisu Barau, said the resignation was ‘long overdue’. ‎

He explained that there were clear indications since last year that Gidado might ‘throw in the towel’ because of his dissatisfaction with affairs.

“Nuhu Gidado is an icon in the politics of the state; we gathered he had not been allowed to operate freely. ‎

“The deputy governor has done the right thing by resigning at this material time; our doors are open at the party level, we will welcome him to join GPN,” Barau said.

On its part, the state chapter of the All Progressive Congress ‎(APC) said although Gidado’s resignation had not been formally brought to the notice of the party, it was wishing the former deputy governor, all the best in his political endeavour.

“We have nothing to say for now because the resignation was not brought to the notice of the party secretariat.

“The party is mother of all its members; we are wishing him the best in his endeavour,” said the party, through its Publicity Secretary, Malam Adamu Jalla ‎

Meanwhile, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Malam Kabiru Lemmy, said the development would not have any negative impact on the progress of the state.‎

“Governance is a continuous process; if one person leaves, another person will continue with the programmes on ground.

“There is nothing wrong in his resignation because it is a normal happening to be appointed, dropped or resign.

“But I must confess that we will missed him (Gidado) because he is a person with repute and is highly respected,” said Lemmy.

