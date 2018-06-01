Home > News > Local >

Bauchi health workers to resume work Monday – JOHESU Chairman

Bauchi health workers to resume work Monday – JOHESU Chairman

Malam Ibrahim Maikudi , chairman of the state Chapter told News Agency of Nigeria NAN in Bauchi on Friday that the directive to call off the strike was yet to be communicated to them formally.

The Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU), Bauchi state chapter says its members will   resume work on Monday across.

The indefinite strike has been called off but we are yet to be communicated officially; we are waiting for the formal directives and today, Friday, is half day.

“If they communicate the directives to us this afternoon, we will also do same across the state.

“So, possibly that will be over the weekend and workers may resume in their various working places Monday,” he said.

