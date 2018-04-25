Bauchi government declares public holiday for Buhari's visit

news

The Bauchi state government has declared Thursday, April 26, 2018, a public holiday in honour of President Muhammadu Buhari's visit to the state.

In a statement signed by Ali M. Ali, the Special Adviser on Media and Strategy to state governor, Mohammed Abubakar, he said the work-free day is an attempt to give all Bauchi residents a chance to welcome the president.

The statement read, "Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar of Bauchi state has declared tomorrow Thursday April 26th, 2018 public holiday ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari two day Presidential visit.

"The holiday is declared to enable all and sundry to give the August visitor a rousing reception tomorrow.

"Earlier in a broadcast to the state, the Governor had enjoined the people of the state to come out enmass to receive the president expected to arrive tomorrow Thursday morning."

During President Buhari's two-day visit, he's expected to commission some projects especially roads and flag off the distribution of 500 tractors to farmers in the state.

A similar public holiday had been declared for the president's visit to Lagos state in March 2018, a decision that was heavily criticised by the public.