Baru: NNPC will uphold mutual relations with academia

NNPC GMD, Maikanti Baru says the corporation would uphold mutual relationship with the academia.

  • Published:
NNPC GMD, Maikanti Baru says the corporation would uphold mutual relationship with the academia.
Group Managing Driector of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru says it would continually explore the symbiotic relationship between the corporation and the academia.

Baru stated this at the weekend when he was conferred with award by the Ahmadu Bello University Alumni Association.

He noted that such mutual relations would lead to proffering solutions to some of the societal challenges.

The NNPC boss described the award as unique among the numerous others he had received during his career in public service because of the special place ABU occupies in his heart.

Baru was honoured with the award alongside other eminent alumni such as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and the Governors of Nassarawa and Kebbi States, Alhaji Tanko Almakura and Alhaji Atiku Bagudu.

Speaking earlier, National President of the ABU Association, Professor A. T. Mora, described Baru as "a worthy alumnus and a great ambassador who has done the university proud in his distinguished public service career".

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

