Home > News > Local >

Bank robbery: Offa Muslim community holds special prayer

Offa Robbery Attack Muslim community holds special prayer

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the prayer held at the Offa Central mosque may not be unconnected with the recent armed robbery attack in the community.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Muslim Community in Offa, Kwara, on Sunday organised a special prayer to ward-off unforeseen calamity and to attract unity, peace and socio-economic development into the community.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the prayer held at the Offa Central mosque may not be unconnected with the recent armed robbery attack in the community.

It would be recalled that some armed bandits had on Thursday raided five commercial banks in the town, killing some policemen and residents, and carted away undisclosed amount of cash in the process.

The prayer, led by the Deputy Chief Imam of the mosque, Alhaji Qosim Olatunji, witnessed recitation from the holy Qur’an and other supplications by selected Qur’anic students whose ages are not above 10 years.

Olatunji said the prayer was intended to seek God’s adequate protection of life and property for the indigenes and non-indigenes, economic prosperity and peaceful co-existence among the people.

He described the recent bank robbery in the community as one which required the collective responsibility of every stakeholder, especially through prayers to nip such crime in the bud.

Our prayer is to seek Almighty Allah’s protection, unity, peace and tranquility in our dear community, Offa, the state and the country in general.

“More importantly, we prayed Allah in His infinite mercy to unravel the perpetrators as well as their collaborators of this dastardly act,” he said.

Alhaji Nojim Yasin, the President, National Union of Road Transport Workers, (NURTW), said the prayer had been a continuous exercise for the safety and unity of the community.

Yasin, who was accompanied by Hajia Wosilat McCarthy, General Secretary, Offa Descendants Union, implored the authority to find a lasting solution to the menace of bank robberies in parts of the country.

This is a calamity and we have no other thing than prayer, that is why we have put prayers first for the unity and safety of the people of our community,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Offa Robbery Attack Police arrest 7 suspectsbullet
2 In Kwara State Robbers attack Offa again, kill policemen, residentsbullet
3 Corruption These 23 names on FG's new looters list will shock youbullet

Related Articles

Offa Robbery Attack Fayose reacts to incident, criticises police
Offa Robbery Attack FG sympathises with families of victims
Offa Robbery Saraki calls for improvement on security infrastructure
Offa Robbery Attack Police arrest 7 suspects
Kwara Robbery Gov Ahmed visits victims, pledges to pay medical bills
Offa Attack Bank robbery, killings: NANS commiserates with govt., people of Kwara
Offa Nigerians are not secure and it's a reality we are often reminded of
Offa Attack Perpetrators will be dealt with, says Saraki
In Kwara Many reportedly killed as armed robbers raid 5 banks
In Kwara State Robbers attack Offa again, kill policemen, residents

Local

PDP accuses FG of hiring clergymen to endorse Buhari
Arewa Pastors PDP accuses FG of hiring clergymen to endorse Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari during 2018 budget preparation.
Zakari Mohammed 2018 budget will be ready in April – Lawmaker
Akwa Ibom Governor’s wife, Mrs Martha Emmanuel
Martha Emmanuel Wife of Akwa Ibom gov. builds 24 houses for widows
President Buhari felicitates with former Edo Governor, Oshiomhole at 65
Oshiomhole Why Buhari should be ruthless against looters