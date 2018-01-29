Home > News > Local >

Bafarawa says politicians are behind herdsmen-farmers clash

Bafawara also advised President Muhammadu Buhari to always act on advice and recommendations by eminent Nigerians.

Attahiru Bafarawa

(Premium Times)
Ex-governor of Sokoto state, Attahiru Bafarawa has said politicians are behind the incessant killings attributed to conflicts between herdsmen and farmers, Daily Trust reports.

Bafarawa made this known after a political meeting that held at his Sokoto residence.

Bafarawa said: "Politicians are behind the killings. If you observe it critically and objectively, you will realise it is not the normal Fulani-farmers conflict. it is purely political because herdsmen are not known to be carrying dangerous and sophisticated weapons.

 “It means some politicians are using these people to achieve their selfish political goal," Bafarawa added.

Buhari says single market will solve Africa's economic problems play

President Buhari speaking at the  Anti-Corruption Summit in 2016

(Guardian Nigeria )

 

Bafawara also advised President Muhammadu Buhari to always act on advice and recommendations by eminent Nigerians not minding the personality of the adviser or party affiliation.

ALSO READ: Bafawara fails to convince court from prosecution in arms deal fraud

The ex-governor reiterated further saying President Buhari  should study the letter written by former President Olusegun Obasanjo aithfully and do the needful.

Bafawara also said the call for President Buhari to contest in 2019 should be at the President's discretion.

