Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has disclosed that he likes the investigation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) into allegations of fraud that led to his dismissal.

Lawal was sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari in October 2017 based on the recommendation of a Presidential Investigation Panel headed by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

His dismissal came months after he was suspended by the president due to allegations of his complicity in the misappropriation of funds earmarked for the welfare of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) through the Presidential Initiative on North East (PINE). He was indicted by an ad-hoc Senate committee who alleged that he had awarded a contract of over N200 million to dispose of 'invasive plant species' in IDP camps to a company where he had vested interest.

The EFCC briefly took Lawal in for questioning in January , but many have expressed displeasure with how the investigation has been conducted so far.

While speaking during an interview on Channels Television's Hard Copy set to be published on Friday, June 15, Lawal said he's happy that the EFCC is finally involved in the matter as it's the most effective way to prove his innocence.

In the short clip of the interview released ahead the full version, Lawal said the EFCC have the tools to get to the truth and help him clear his name of the 'false accusation'.

He said, "I like it. In fact, all along, I had always wanted EFCC to be involved because EFCC has the capacity both in equipment and personnel to get to the truth and they're expected to be impartial, they're not politicians. They have no motives except to get to the truth.

"EFCC, for example, will find out whether my letters of resignation to corporate affairs commission was true. EFCC will find out whether I was still a signatory to the account. EFCC has the means to find out.

"So it's not like somebody like Shehu Sani that'll say that I was still signing whereas he has no proof whatsoever."

Lawal suggests he's still close to the president

When questioned about allegations that investigation into his alleged crime has been slow because of his close ties with the president, Lawal said there's no reason for his relationship with the president to be jeopardised because he's innocent.

"So, because of that, I'll not have justice? If the president were my brother, would it mean we cease to be brothers because I'm being investigated by EFCC? Relationship break because of the false accusation of fraudulent people against an innocent man?" he said.