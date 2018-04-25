Atiku says restructuring is a necessity for Nigeria

news

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has declared that restructuring Nigeria is not an option for the country but a necessity to ensure that it has a fair shot at true federalism.

The former vice president said this while speaking at Chatham House on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Speaking on the theme "Next Generation Nigeria: The Importance of Strengthening States' Economic Management", he said the country needs to be restructured to foster the spirit of cooperation amidst a diverse group of people, condemning the current faulty system that's a result of dysfunction inherited from years of military rule.

He said, "When I talk about restructuring, I am not talking about just constitutional tweaks, I am talking about a cultural revolution. It is not about re-shuffling a few responsibilities or resources, but about disrupting the authoritarian politics our democracy has inherited.

"Restructuring Nigeria's economy and polity is a necessity, not an option. It will foster a spirit of freedom in a diverse nation and nurture strong and democratic government.

"Some Nigerian states are poor not because they are not receiving a fair share of oil money but because they are not receiving a fair shot at true federalism. Only restructuring can correct that."

The former vice president noted that his views on restructuring is not fueled by political gains but by a desire to make sure that the country prospers through an effective system.

When questioned if he believes his idea of restructuring can be implemented, he said that it is very easy to achieve if there's the political will to do it.

"Give me six months," he said.