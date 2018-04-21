Atiku Abubakar denies marrying a second wife in Dubai

news

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has debunked reports that he married a second wife in Dubai.

According to Daily Post, the ex-VP’s media team also issued a statement describing the news as blatant lies.

The statement reads: “Rumours that Atiku Abubakar got married to a new wife in Dubai are outright lies & fabrication.

“The former VP, family & friends among them Obi of Onitsha were honoured to have graced the wedding ceremony of Anthony Chuka-Douglas and Whitney Erin Woods.”

ALSO READ: 5 details on Atiku Abubakar's stepson's destination wedding

Atiku dismisses Buhari's claim

The former Vice President has also dismissed the claim by President Buhari that Nigerian youths feel entitled to sit and do nothing while the government does everything for them.

Atiku said Nigerian youths are hardworking with great entrepreneurial spirit, work ethic, and creative abilities that should be nurtured.