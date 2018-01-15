Home > News > Local >

Association says Nigeria earned N144B exporting cashew in 2017

Cashew Association says Nigeria earned N144.7b from exports in 2017

Anga said that 220,000 tonnes of raw cashew nuts were exported to Vietnam, India and China between February and December 2017.

  • Published:
Association says Nigeria earned N144B exporting cashew in 2017 play

Nigerian raw cashew nuts

(NAN)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The National Cashew Association of Nigeria (NCAN) says Nigeria earned N144.7 billion ($402 million) from the export of raw cashew nuts to Vietnam and other countries in 2017.

Mr Sotonye Anga, the spokesperson for the association, said this on Monday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Anga said that 220,000 tonnes of raw cashew nuts were exported to Vietnam, India and China between February and December 2017.

The latest development has been interesting because just last week, we got Nigeria’s final export position from Vietnam, which was quite revealing.

“Out of the 220,000 tonnes of exported raw cashew nuts, Vietnam accounted for 181,753 tonnes, while 38,247 tonnes went to India, China and other countries in the last 11 months.

“Cashew production in Nigeria for 2015 was 160,000 tonnes, which fetched the country 152 million U.S. dollars (about N57.6 billion) revenue.

“In 2016, we exported 185,000 tonnes of cashew nuts and earned 259 million dollars (aboutN93.2 billion),’’ he said.

Anga stressed that cashhew was a consistent foreign exchange earner and an international crop with huge economic value.

“These figures have shown the potential of the cashew and with increased crop growing; we have seen a reverse trend of urban to rural migration.

“Many urban dwellers are now going back to villages to take up farming and a lot more jobs have been created,’’ he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion A defence of Buhari's reaction to Fulani herdsmen crisisbullet
2 Buhari Presidency raises alarm over fake tweet attributed to Presidentbullet
3 Sahara Reporters Omoyele Sowore runs from his office over N100M lawsuitbullet

Related Articles

Audu Ogbeh Agriculture created over 6m jobs in 2 years – Minister
Osinbajo VP to commission IVTEC, other projects in Kwara on Tuesday
Independence Day Speech 200,000 farmers benefit from FG’s N44bn loan - Buhari
Buhari Read full text of president's independence day address
In Nasarawa Govt to revive abandoned yam conditioning centre to boost export
Aregbesola Governor says Osun has revolutionalised farming
Audu Ogbeh FG begins yam export to UK Thursday
Jim Unah Don wants FG to revolutionise agriculture to create jobs
In Osun 47,996 farmers benefit from N2.6B loan
In Nasarawa Fire Service records 33 distress calls in 2 months – Official

Local

Patience Jonathan
Patience Jonathan EFCC files fresh motion on forfeiture of ex-first lady's 3.1B
5 times Trump has made racist comments about other countries
Trump FG says US President’s remarks deeply hurtful, offensive, if true
A returnee migrant (C) brought home from Libya is embraced by relatives in Benin, capital of Edo State in midwest Nigeria on December 7, 2017. Out of over 400 Nigerian migrants that voluntarily returned from Libya, more than half have returned to Edo State, where a large number of them came from, after being stranded in the volatile North African country en route (to) Europe.
Ajimobi Oyo Governor receives 11 Libya returnees, expects 8 more
Tambuwal partners Navy to build eco-friendly classrooms
Tambuwal Sokoto Governor partners Navy to build eco-friendly classrooms