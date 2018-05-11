Army troops kill 10 bandits in Adamawa

news

Troops of the Nigerian Army killed 10 bandits in Numan, Adamawa in an armed encounter that lasted for one hour.

In a statement signed by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, on Friday, May 11, 2018, he revealed that one suspect was also arrested and handed over to the police. Arms and ammunitions were also recovered from the bandits after the operation.

The statement read, "Troops conducting clearance operation in Numan general area of Adamawa State has neutralized 10 armed bandits following an encounter. The ten bandits were neutralised during an operation which lasted for one hour.

"Items recovered include 18 motorcycles, two Dane guns, one sub-machine gun, one double barrel, four cartridges, 13 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition NATO special, and one cutlass.

"Also, one of the bandits, Adamu Umar was captured during the operation. Preliminary investigation is ongoing meanwhile, the suspect and the remains of the 10 bandits neutralized have been handed over to the Nigeria Police."

10 bandits also killed in Taraba

The News Agency of Nigeria previously reported that the Joint Military and Police Patrol Team in Taraba state also killed 10 suspected bandits and arrested one at Katibu village in Lau local government area of the state.

The state's Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Faleye Olaleye, said they were killed during a shootout after they ran into security operatives at the border between Adamawa and Taraba.

Exhibits recovered from the bandits were two AK47, one G3 rifle, one SMG, three dane guns and four motorcycles.