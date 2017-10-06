Army transfers 760 Boko Haram suspects to Government

The Nigeria Army on Friday said it had transferred 760 suspected Boko Haram members to Borno Government for reintegration into the society.

Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, disclosed this in a statement issued in Maiduguri.

Nwachikwu said that the suspects were handed over to the government at the Bulunkutu State Rehabilitation Centre, Maiduguri.

He disclosed that the suspects were arrested during the ongoing crackdown on the insurgents in the North-East by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole.

He explained that the suspects were cleared after interrogations and investigations by the Joint Intelligence Centre (JIC) of the Theatre Command.

He added that the suspects were handed over to the state government by the Coordinator of the JIC, Brig.-Gen. Abdulrahman Kuliya.

“The JIC has cleared 760 suspects. The crackdown on Boko Haram terrorists is yielding positive results, culminating in significant reduction in terrorists’ activities in the North-East,” the statement quoted Kuliya as saying.

He called on members of the public to cooperate and provide useful information to security agencies on suspicious activities in their communities.