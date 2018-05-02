Home > News > Local >

Army says crime rate in parts of North down by 50 percent

In Kaduna Army says crime rate in parts of North down by 50 percent

The Division’s Chief of Staff, Brig.-Gen. Sanusi Dahiru made this known in Kaduna when he received participants of Senior Executive Course 40 of National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPPS).

  • Published: , Refreshed:
14-year-old Boko Haram terrorist surrenders to Army play

Nigerian soldiers

(Telegraph)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, Kaduna has on Wednesday said that the crime s gone down by about 50 percent due to increase synergy between security agencies and the general public.

The Division’s Chief of Staff, Brig.-Gen. Sanusi Dahiru made this known in Kaduna when he received participants of Senior Executive Course 40 of National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPPS).

Dahiru noted that the security threat posed by cattle rustlers, armed bandits, illegal immigrants, Boko Haram and members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria reduced drastically.

The division has been actively engaged in internal and external security through our various operational commitments like the operation MESA, operation SALAMA, operation Lafiya Dole among others.

“The Division had also carried out activities between the military and the civil populace, some of which include medical outreach, provision of boreholes to communities among others.

“We also collaborate with other security agencies where we give them training, and we are planning to have a joint operation centers with other security agencies”, he said.

He added that non kinetic approach would help in tackling security challenges in the country.

“There is need for non-kinetic approaches by involving traditional rulers in creating awareness on security and the encouragement of artisanship to keep the youth busy.”

Earlier, General Officer Commanding, Major General Muhammed Muhammed expressed the belief that current security challenges in the country would be overcome through interactions with stakeholders.

“I want you to understand that the security challenges are so diverse, from cattle rustling, kidnapping, armed banditry and so on.

“Some are so endemic that requires much more than kinetic means to unravel them, so our interaction should assist us to find solutions to some of the challenges”, he said.

Meanwhile the team leader, Mr Celestine Bassey had earlier stated that the aim of the study tour was to see how the military has been tackling security challenges in the country.

“As this year’s theme focuses on security management and community policing, we are here in Kaduna to see how the threat has been used to effectively manage security”, he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 CBN Fire It was a false alarm - Spokesmanbullet
2 Buhari President describes Obasanjo's letter as "abusive"bullet
3 Buhari President finally explains comment on lazy Nigerian youthsbullet

Related Articles

Tukur Buratai COAS offers 5 Benue youths automatic recruitment
Sadique Abubakar Air Force to deploy fighter jets, helicopters to Benue, others – CAS
OPC Group warns herdsmen to stay away from Yorubaland
Ibrahim Idris IG orders deployment of additional 200 policemen along Birnin-Gwari, Zamfara axis
Changed Person June 1991, a sad time for ex-inmate who spent 26 years in jail for fighting
Moghalu Presidential aspirant vows to send recycled politicians back to their villages
John Nwodo Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo's President escapes bomb attack
Fulani Herdsmen Army troops nab 3 suspects linked to recent Benue killings
Herdsmen Crisis Nigerian Army arrest suspected mastermind of Benue attacks
Herdsmen Crisis Military blames attacks on sponsors

Local

Kaduna Government sacks over 4000 teachers for incompetence
Nasir El-Rufai Nothing is possible without some level of security
Senator says he was humiliated by EFCC
Peter Nwaoboshi Senator says he was humiliated by EFCC
Buratai says Boko Haram has been completely defeated
Tukur Buratai COAS offers 5 Benue youths automatic recruitment
Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar
Sadique Abubakar Air Force to deploy fighter jets, helicopters to Benue, others – CAS