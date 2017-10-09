Army raids Nnamdi Kanu's house, allegedly takes away TV sets

The Nigerian Army has again raided the Abia home of the Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

According to Kanu's younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, the soldiers invaded the house on Sunday, October 8, claiming they were searching for 'technical items.'

He said the army personnel eventually left the house with television sets, generator and clothes.

Prince Emmanuel called on the international community urge the Nigerian army to stop the indiscriminate invasion of his brother's house and to disclose his whereabouts.

The desk officer of the military Operation Python Dance in Abia State confirmed the raid.

The officer, who did not give his name, said the raid was carried out following a fresh intelligence report suggesting that arms were hidden in the house.

But he denied Kanu's younger brother's claim that the soldiers took away household appliances.

"The things removed may be technical items…Somebody was arrested with weapon in the compound."

The military officer added that the operation was carried out by a joint team of the army and other security agencies.