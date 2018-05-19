news

The Nigerian Army says it nutrialised two female suicide bombers, who attempted to infiltrate troops in Kawuri, in Konduga Local Government Area on Friday.

Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director Public Relations, Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, disclosed this in a statement released on Saturday.

Nwachukwu said that the suicide bombers had used the cover of darkness to stalk the military camp at about 9.45 p.m., but were promptly detected by the vigilant troops who engaged them when they refused to comply with their order.

He said one of the suicide vests detonated immediately killing the two suicide bombers while the second suicide vest failed to detonate.

He explained that the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team had safely detonated the suicide vest.