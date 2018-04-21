Home > News > Local >

Army launches Operation Last Hold to restore socio-economic

The Chief of Training and Operations, Maj.-Gen. David Ahmad announced this on Friday at a news conference.

  Published:
A Nigerian army convoy.
The Nigerian Army is to launch “Operation Last Hold” in Borno North and Lake Chad Region to restore socio-economic acitivies in the areas, as well as to fast track return Of Internally Displaced Persons to their communities.

Ahmadu said Last Hold, which would commence on May 1 and to last for four months, was intended to facilitate the clearance of the Lake Chad waterways of sea weeds and other obstacles obstructing the movement of boats and people across the water channels.

Troops kill 5 insurgents, recover arms in Adamawa

“It will also ensure the destruction of Boko Haram terrorist camps and strong points in the Lake Chad Basin. The operation will also facilitate the rescue of hostages.

“The operational end-state of Operation LAST HOLD is the total defeat of the Boko Haram Terrorist Sect.

“Strategically, the conduct of Operation LAST HOLD will facilitate the restoration of fishing, farming and other economic activities in the Lake Chad Basin.

“Additionally, it will facilitate the relocation of Internally Displaced Persons from IDP camps to their communities,” he said.

Also speaking, Maj..Gen. Nuhu Angbazo, the Chief of Military/Civil Affairs said during the duration of the operation, Nigerian army Engineers would make blocks using compressor machines and assist in building new homes for IDPs at their various towns.

According to Angbazo, the army will cooperate with state governments and ministries of agriculture to assist in land clearing for planting during the planting season.

He said it would also provide protection throughout planting period with patrols and escorts up to and during the harvest season to ensure food sufficiency.

Angbazo added that medical resources would be deployed to cover the period of the exercise.

All these activities  and others, he said, would take place at Monguno, Gajiran, Baga, Dapchi, Geidam, Michika, Askira Uba, Kukawa and Mallam Fatori.

Others, he said are Gashage, Arege, Kerenuwa, Gamboru Ngala Jilil, Bama, Pulka, Marte, Damboa, Dikwa, among other affected towns in the North East. 

