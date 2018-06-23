Pulse.ng logo
Army kills 7 Boko Haram terrorists, recovers weapons in Borno

NAF rescues 3 kidnap victims in Zamfara play

NAF rescues 3 kidnap victims in Zamfara

The Nigerian Army says its men killed seven Boko Haram terrorists and recovered weapons in Azaya Kalmari village in Mafa local government area of Borno state on Friday.

Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director Public Relations, Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, disclosed this in Maiduguri.

Nwachukwu said that the troops encountered the insurgents at about 12.00 noon. while conducting clearance operation at remote villages around Mafa town.

The gallant troops overpowered the insurgents in the ensuing firefight, killing seven of them. The troops also recovered two AK 47 rifles , one Ak 56 rifle and 7 rounds of 7.62 mm (special) ammunition.

“Troops also successfully cleared Moduhum, Njimtulur, Hayaba Gana, and Hayaba Kura, Hashime, Azaya Kura and Azaya villages. All located in the outskirts of Mafa.

“After clearing the initial resistance posed by the insurgents, the troops proceeded to further clear other surrounding villages including, Koshebe Kanuri, Buramburi Gana, Kashakasha, Ngudda, Kezamari, Kellori, koshiri  and Ngwon villages, all located in the remote parts of Mafa Local Government Area.

“The troops remain resilient as they continue the fighting patrol and taking the battle to the insurgents in their hideouts,” said Nwachukwu.

