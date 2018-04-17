Home > News > Local >

Army kills 4 herdsmen in Benue, recovers police special ammunition

The soldiers recovered four AK-47 rifles, five 7.62mm rounds of ammunition and 28 rounds of 7.62 police special ammunition.

Troops of the Nigerian Army killed 4 armed herdsmen after intercepting a group of 20 in Guma local government area of Benue state during an operation on Monday, April 16, 2018.

According to a statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, a shootout occurred at Teguma village during which the four were killed and others fled the scene.

The statement read, "Troops of 72 Special Forces Battalion on 16 April 18 on Operation MESA at Yogbo in Guma Local Government Area of Benue state encountered about 20 militia herdsmen at Teguma village while on patrol.

"Four of the militia herdsmen were neutralized during the encounter while others fled following superior gun power.

"Items recovered include four AK 47 rifles, five 7.62mm rounds of ammunition and 28 rounds of 7.62 police special ammunition.

"The Nigerian Army wishes to restate its commitment and determination to rid the country of criminals and enemies of state."

Terver Akase, the Chief Press Secretary to Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, said the herdsmen had attacked Yogbo before they were stopped by troops.

"Herders invaded the village and started burning down several houses. Troops responded and killed four of them while others fled," he said.

Guma LGA has experienced a spate of herdsmen attacks that has led to the death of dozens of people and the displacement of hundreds. At least 10 police officers were killed in two separate ambush attacks by unknown gunmen in neighbouring Logo LGA of the state on Sunday, April 15.

