Army kill more terrorists, recover arms, vehicle from hideouts

Nwachukwu said a large number of Boko Haram terrorists attempting to escape through one of the blocking positions of the troops were killed.

Arms recovered from Boko Haram hideouts during multiple raids.

The Nigerian Army troops attached to Operation Lafiya Dole, have succeeded in killing more members of Boko Haram in multiple raids and recovered arms, vehicles from hideouts.

According to a report by SaharaReporters, the counter-insurgency initiative, has recorded more successes in the battle against members of the Boko Haram sect.

In a statement signed by Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director, Public Relations, Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole, the Nigerian Army narrated how raids carried out on Thursday and Friday had yielded positive success.

Nwanchukwu said through Operation Deep Punch 11, which is aimed at clearing the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists within Sambisa Forest and Lake Chad Basin general area, the troops, on launched a series of raids on terrorists' hideouts in Sambisa Forest.

Nigerian army with some of the weapons recovered from Boko Haram hideouts

The raids, the statement said, resulted in the killing of many insurgents, with the Air Task Force providing air cover for the ground troops as the terrorists fled.

Thursday, February 22, 2018 raid

On Thursday, February 22, 2018, Nwachukwu said a large number of Boko Haram terrorists attempting to escape through one of the blocking positions of the troops were killed.

The statement added that the troops also recovered a variety of weapons in an ambush near Sabil Huda.

However, two soldiers suffered injuries and were evacuated by the Nigerian Air Force. They are said to responding to treatment.

Bombs recovered from Boko haram hideout

Items recovered: G3 rifle magazine, one life jacket; a light machine gun metal link; four rounds of anti-aircraft  ammunition; four rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition; three rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition.

Friday, February 23, 2018 raid

On Friday, February 23, 2018, the troops reportedly launched a series of attacks on locations around Camp Zairo within Sambisa Forest.

The offensive was, however, disrupted by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), which affected one of the troops' Armoured Fighting Vehicles.

Recovered arms from Boko Haram hideout

The undaunted troops continued with the offensive leading to the clearance of  terrorists' hideout around Parisu.

During the clearance, five Boko Haram terrorists were killed, while many others sustained injuries.

Also discovered was the terrorists' metal fabrication factory housing various machines for welding and making IEDs.

Army with recovered arms

Items recovered: one 122 millimetre truck-mounted gun that also bears an anti-aircraft gun; one Rocket-Propelled Grenade; one grenade revolver; seven mortar bombs; two Toyota Hilux vehicles; three power generating sets; two motorcycles; additional mortar bombs; gas cylinders.

Other raids

Nwachukwu in the statement said in addition to the raids, troops of the 151 Battalion, in conjunction with 7 Division Support Group raided some hideouts around Frigi crossing point and Izza general area.

The troops reportedly destroyed nine Boko Haram hideouts, killed an unspecified number of terrorists,rescued an old man and three elderly women.

ALSO READTroops kill 5, capture Boko Haram commander in Borno

Items recovered: a motorcycle; a bicycle; 10 bicycle tyres; three Boko Haram flags; one solar panel; five drums of guinea corn; two medium size mattresses; grinding machines; bags of metal scraps; motorcycle tyres; underground food storage facilities; an AK-47 rifle magazine, one dummy rifle, a round of 12.7mm ammunition, 12 empty cases of 7.62mm ammunition, huge quantity of IED-making materials and a tool box.

