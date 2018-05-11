Army kill 8 bandits

Home > News > Local >

Eight bandits have been killed by troops of the One Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Gusau in an exchange of gunfire in Maru Local Government area of Zamfara.

This is contained in a press release signed by the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Major Clement Abiade and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Thursday.

He said the army was now carrying out clearance operations in the state nicknamed “Operation Idon Raini.”

According to him, the troops encountered the bandits in the bushes spanning through Dansadau, Kabaro and Sangeko villages, all in Maru local government area of the state.

“Apart from those killed, many of the other bandits escaped with various degrees of bullet wounds and may now be seeking medical help.

“We are therefore pleading with members of the public to give us any useful information that will lead to the arrest of the escapees and all other criminals that carry unprovoked attacks on innocent citizens, “he said.

The army spokesman also disclosed that five motorcycles as well as five rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition belonging to the fleeing bandits were recovered by the troops on Wednesday.

