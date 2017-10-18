The 13 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Calabar, has extended the ongoing ‘Operation Crocodile Smile II’ in the state to Nov.11.

The brigade’s Public Relations Officer, Capt. Kayode Owolabi, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Calabar.

Owolabi explained that the exercise was extended due to huge the successes recorded after its flag-off on Oct. 7.

He said that the exercise, which was supposed to end on Oct. 28, had now been extended to end on Nov. 11, 2017.

“The 13 Brigade of the Nigerian Army wishes to inform the general public that the command had extended its operation crocodile smile II that was scheduled to end on Oct. 28 to Nov. 11.

“The general public are also advised not to panic as they continue to see large troops within Cross River and its environs,” he said.