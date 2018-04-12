Army, DSS arrest Boko Haram bomb maker in Gombe

news

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole and the Department of State Service (DSS) have arrested a bomb specialist who makes Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) for terrorist group, Boko Haram, in Gombe.

As part of the combined counter terrorism operations of the security agencies, the suspect, identified as Adamu Hassan aka Baale, was arrested during a stop and search operation along Bauchi-Gombe road.

In a statement signed by the Deputy Director Public Relations of Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, a separate operation led to the arrest of a four-man raid team, belonging to Abubakar Shekau's faction of Boko Haram, while they were rummaging for food and logistics at Kudiye community, along Dikwa-Gulumbagana road.

Three other Boko Haram terrorists were killed in two separate encounters in the mountainous region of Bokko Hilde, along Ngoshe-Pulka road and Mujigine general area.

The statement read, "Combined Operatives of Operation Lafiya Dole and the Department of State Service conducting Counter Terrorism Operations in north eastern Nigeria have arrested a Boko Haram terrorist who specializes in making Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) for the terrorists group.

"Adamu Hassan aka Baale was nabbed by the operatives at Kaltungo in Gombe State during a Stop and Search Operation along Bauchi-Gombe road.

"In a separate operation, troops of operation Lafiya Dole in a joint operation with Vigilantes on Monday evening busted a raid operation by elements of the Boko Haram terrorists rummaging for food and logistics at Kudiye community, along Dikwa-Gulumbagana Road.

"The four man raid team was intercepted by troops following a tip-off that the insurgents were on their way to loot the community.

"The insurgents who revealed that they belong to the Abubakar Shekau faction of the Boko Haram terrorists group have been taken into custody and are making useful confessions. Troops also recovered two motorcycles, bags of grains and tamarin from the insurgents.

"Meanwhile, troops conducting clearance operations yesterday killed three Boko Haram insurgents in two separate encounters in the mountainous region of Bokko Hilde, along Ngoshe-Pulka road and Mujigine general area respectively.

"The troops neutralised the insurgents during clearance operations to rid the areas of elements of the Boko Haram insurgents who had escaped from troops' offensive operations in the Sambisa forest. Troops also recovered two AK 47 rifles and a motorcycle from the insurgents.

"It is expedient to bring to public awareness, that in its desperation to survive troops' onslaught and remain relevant in the eyes of the public, the Boko Haram terrorists group has continued to make frantic efforts to infiltrate communities with Person Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (Suicide bombers) to callously unleash terror and fear on the populace.

"Members of the public are therefore enjoined to remain vigilant and watchful while going about their normal activities and promptly report suspicious persons or activities to appropriate security agencies."

Boko Haram menace

Since the insurgency of the terrorist group escalated after a 2009 crackdown by the military, Boko Haram, chiefly under Shekau's leadership, has been responsible for the death of over 20,000 people and the displacement of more than 2.5 million scattered across Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camps across the country and its neighbours.