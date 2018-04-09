Home > News > Local >

Army averts communal clash in Edo

This was announced in a statement signed by Capt Mohammed Maidawa, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, in Benin on Monday.

Troops of 4 Brigade, Nigerian Army, under Operation Thunder Storm (OPTS), on Monday averted what would have been a communal clash between the Amagba Community in Oredo Local Government Area and Obagie Nevbosa Community in Ikpoba Okha Local Governnent Area, both in Edo.

Maidawa said that during the clash, troops received a tip-off that occupants of a black Mercedes Benz with registration number Edo DED 176 03 ED were in possession of fire arms.

He said that acting on the information, the troops swiftly mobilised to the area and on sighting men of the Nigerian Army, the militants opened fire on them and ran into the bush.
According to Maidawa, during the operation, the troops recovered one pump-action gun, 17 live cartridges, 63 empty cartridges and 35  expended 7.62 mm ( Special) cartridges.

He said that suspects arrested and items recovered are in the Brigade’s custody, for preliminary investigations. 

