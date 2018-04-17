Home > News > Local >

Army arrests, recovers arms from 20 herdsmen in Benue

In Benue Army arrests, recovers arms from 20 herdsmen

The soldiers recovered four AK-47 rifles, five 7.62mm rounds of ammunition and 28 rounds of 7.62 police special ammunition.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Army recovers police special ammunition from 20 herdsmen arrested in Benue play

An armed herdsman (illustration)

(Freedom Online )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Troops of the Nigerian Army intercepted and arrested 20 armed herdsmen in Guma local government area of Benue state during an operation on Monday, April 16, 2018.

According to a statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, four herdsmen were killed before the 20 were apprehended at Teguma village.

The statement read, "Troops of 72 Special Forces Battalion on 16 April 18 on Operation MESA at Yogbo in Guma Local Government Area of Benue state encountered about 20 militia herdsmen at Teguma village while on patrol.

"Four of the militia herdsmen were neutralized during the encounter while others fled following superior gun power.

"Items recovered include four AK 47 rifles, five 7.62mm rounds of ammunition and 28 rounds of 7.62 police special ammunition.

"The Nigerian Army wishes to restate its commitment and determination to rid the country of criminals and enemies of state."

Terver Akase, the Chief Press Secretary to Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, said the herdsmen had attacked Yogbo before they were stopped by troops.

"Herders invaded the village and started burning down several houses. Troops responded and killed four of them while others fled," he said.

Guma LGA has experienced a spate of herdsmen attacks that has led to the death of dozens of people and the displacement of hundreds. At least 10 police officers were killed in two separate ambush attacks by unknown gunmen in neighbouring Logo LGA of the state on Sunday, April 15.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari This is what president will discuss with Trump at the White Housebullet
2 Looters List Omokri names Buhari, EFCC, Lai Mohammed in new listbullet
3 El-Zakzaky Here’s why Police and Shiite protesters clashed in Abujabullet

Related Articles

Buhari Stop blaming past leaders – Fayose tells President
Buhari 'I'm bothered about security and economy, not re-election,' President tells Theresa May
Buhari Will President drop Osinbajo in 2019?
MASSOB 2019 election will be bloody – Group says
Buhari President's comments on Gaddafi twisted for cheap political goals – Presidency
Buhari Adesina slams critics over President's statement on Gaddafi
Herdsmen How cattle farmers killed 50 in Zamfara, Taraba, Benue
In Nigeria Gunmen kill 26 in attacks on herding villages

Local

Suspected herdsmen kill 32 Tiv villagers in Nasarawa
In Nasarawa Suspected herdsmen kill 32 Tiv villagers
IBB speaks on annulled 1993 election, relationship with MKO
Ibrahim Babangida IBB speaks on annulled 1993 election, relationship with MKO
Why you should care Nigeria is in the middle of its worst Lassa Fever outbreak in 49 years
Lassa Fever Why you should care Nigeria is having its worst outbreak in 49 years
Stop blaming past leaders – Fayose tells President Buhari
Buhari Stop blaming past leaders – Fayose tells President