Arms mop up: Rivers Police command says it’s making progress

The Police Command in Rivers said on Friday that it had recovered more than 700 illegally acquired arms and was making progress in the arms mop up programme in the state.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt that the command was steadily recovering arms from some residents as ordered by the force headquarters.

NAN recalls that the Inspector-General of Police (IG) Ibrahim Idris, had ordered members of the public who had illegally acquired arms in their possession to submit them to the police.

The IG warned that anybody or group of persons that had such arms and failed to submit them at the expiration of a 21-day ultimate would be arrested and prosecuted.

Consequently, an implementation task force was constituted in the command to enforce the arms mop up order.

Omoni however said that the inspector-general of police had extended the earlier three weeks ultimatum by another three weeks.

According to him, arrest and prosecution defaulters would commence at the end of the extended ultimatum.