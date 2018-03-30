Home > News > Local >

Armed robbers kill Edo APC youth leader, Samson Sedi

Samson Sedi Armed robbers kill Edo APC youth leader

He was reportedly killed by suspected armed robbers during an incident in Jattu.

  • Published:
Armed robbers kill Edo APC youth leader, Samson Sedi play Gunman (illustration) (gunsblog)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Samson Sedi, the youth leader of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) in the Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, was shot dead by suspected armed robbers in Jattu on Wednesday, March 28, 2018.

Expressing his shock at the brutal killing on Thursday, March 29, Edo governor, Godwin Obaseki, in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Crusoe Osagie, revealed that Sedi, fondly called 'Power Remain' by his friends, was killed by the robbers while he was trying to help a petrol attendant who needed help.

He said, "I learnt he was driving into a road around a petrol station in Jattu and heard a female petrol station attendant shouting for help. The late Sedi, drove into the petrol station to ascertain what was happening, only to be shot by the armed robbers who were operating at the petrol station."

However, the state's Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, told The Punch that the incident is being investigated as a murder case as the victim was not dispossessed of his belongings.

He said, "We are investigating a murder case. We are not investigating armed robbery. Nobody was dispossessed in this particular case.

"So, what we are investigating is murder and not armed robbery. We have set things in motion. Our men are out there and I assure you that, with intelligence-led policing, we will soon bring the culprits to book."

Sedi was described by Obaseki as a grassroots mobiliser whose death is a huge loss to Edo people and the APC.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion Dear Ambode, shutting down Lagos for Buhari makes no sensebullet
2 Buhari This is what president will be up to when he visits Lagosbullet
3 Ibrahim Idris IGP ‘sacks’ Police commissioner who declared Melaye wantedbullet

Related Articles

In Kaduna Unknown gunmen kill 6, injure 4
In Edo Oba of Benin places Libya returnees on salaries
Shehu Sani Senate reject El-Rufai’s $350m loan request
In Zamfara Gunmen kill 15 cattle herders in savage attacks
EFCC, DSS Clash Senate receives committee report on incident
In Zamfara 3 dead as gunmen attack village
Melaye Senator sings at plenary, threatens to sue IGP for ‘mental assault’
Samuel Ortom Benue Governor meets Buhari, pledges allegiance

Local

Chinese gets N10m bail for trying to smuggle out $300K
Presidential Task Force Chinese gets N10million bail after trying to smuggle $300K out of Nigeria to Dubai
Reps Deputy Majority Leader, Buba Jibril, is dead
Buba Jibril Reps Deputy Majority Leader is dead
More 30 buried in Zamfara after bandit attack
In Zamfara More 30 buried after bandit attack
Sen Ashafa commends Buhari for N20B Ikorodu-Sagamu road
Ashafa Senator commends Buhari for N20B Ikorodu-Sagamu road rehabilitation