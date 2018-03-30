Armed robbers kill Edo APC youth leader, Samson Sedi

news

Samson Sedi, the youth leader of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) in the Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, was shot dead by suspected armed robbers in Jattu on Wednesday, March 28, 2018.

Expressing his shock at the brutal killing on Thursday, March 29, Edo governor, Godwin Obaseki, in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Crusoe Osagie, revealed that Sedi, fondly called 'Power Remain' by his friends, was killed by the robbers while he was trying to help a petrol attendant who needed help.

He said, "I learnt he was driving into a road around a petrol station in Jattu and heard a female petrol station attendant shouting for help. The late Sedi, drove into the petrol station to ascertain what was happening, only to be shot by the armed robbers who were operating at the petrol station."

However, the state's Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, told The Punch that the incident is being investigated as a murder case as the victim was not dispossessed of his belongings.

He said, "We are investigating a murder case. We are not investigating armed robbery. Nobody was dispossessed in this particular case.

"So, what we are investigating is murder and not armed robbery. We have set things in motion. Our men are out there and I assure you that, with intelligence-led policing, we will soon bring the culprits to book."

Sedi was described by Obaseki as a grassroots mobiliser whose death is a huge loss to Edo people and the APC.