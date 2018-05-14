Armed policemen take over Kano State Assembly complex

news

Armed policemen on Monday took over the Kano State House of Assembly complex over alleged plan by some legislators to cause trouble in the House, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

NAN correspondent who visited the Assembly at 11am on Monday reports that the armed security personnel were seen keeping vigil at the complex, preventing visitors from going into the place.

NAN gathered that the policemen were deployed to the complex earlier on Monday over alleged moves by some aggrieved members to impeach the Speaker, Alhaji Yusuf Abdullahi Ata.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the state police command, SP Magaji Majiya, confirmed the development, saying that the deployment was to forestall a breach of peace.

“We need peace in the entire state so we will not allow anybody to tamper with prevailing peace and harmony being enjoyed in the state,” Majiya said.

Reacting to the development, the Kano State House of Assembly said in a statement that the House had adjourned its plenary session from Monday, May 14 to June 30.

“The Kano State House of Assembly under the leadership of Rt Hon Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, the Speaker, have adjourned its plenary session from today Monday May 14, 2018 till the end of June 2018.

“The Adjournment is to allow members prepare for the month of Ramadan and Idil-Fitr.

“The Speaker enjoined the members and the general public to make good use of the holy month in praying for forgiveness and progress of Kano State and Nigeria at large, “ said the statement signed by its Director of Press, Ali Bala Kofar Kudu.