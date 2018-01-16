Armed Fulani herdsmen kill Taraba traditional ruler

news

An attack allegedly carried out by armed Fulani men in Karmen community in Ibi local government area of Taraba State resulted in the death of a traditional ruler on Monday, January 15, 2018.

In a report by The Punch, the caretaker chairman of Ibi local government council, Hon. Bala Bako, disclosed that the Fulani assailants attacked the community during a security meeting .

He said, "We have some security challenges in Ibi and we have been making efforts to ensure that ethnic groups in our domain accommodate and live in peace with one another.

"The Chief of Ibi also set up a committee which has been meeting to find a solution to the security challenges, and it was in one of the meetings that the Fulani gunmen attacked and killed the traditional ruler.

"They gathered and were waiting for the security meeting when suddenly, armed Fulani men emerged and started shooting. The local chief was killed during the attack, using sticks, by the attackers."

Hon. Bako also revealed that one suspect has already been arrested in connection with the killing.