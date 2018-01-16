Home > News > Local >

Armed Fulani herdsmen kill Taraba traditional ruler

In Taraba Armed Fulani men reportedly kill traditional ruler

The traditional ruler was attacked, alongside others, during a security meeting.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Armed Fulani herdsmen kill Taraba traditional ruler play Gunman (illustration) (gunsblog)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An attack allegedly carried out by armed Fulani men in Karmen community in Ibi local government area of Taraba State resulted in the death of a traditional ruler on Monday, January 15, 2018.

In a report by The Punch, the caretaker chairman of Ibi local government council, Hon. Bala Bako, disclosed that the Fulani assailants attacked the community during a security meeting.

He said, "We have some security challenges in Ibi and we have been making efforts to ensure that ethnic groups in our domain accommodate and live in peace with one another.

"The Chief of Ibi also set up a committee which has been meeting to find a solution to the security challenges, and it was in one of the meetings that the Fulani gunmen attacked and killed the traditional ruler.

"They gathered and were waiting for the security meeting when suddenly, armed Fulani men emerged and started shooting. The local chief was killed during the attack, using sticks, by the attackers."

ALSO READ: What you need to know about Benue's Fulani herdsmen crisis

Hon. Bako also revealed that one suspect has already been arrested in connection with the killing.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion A defence of Buhari's reaction to Fulani herdsmen crisisbullet
2 Benue Crisis What you need to know about Fulani herdsmen, anti-open...bullet
3 Benue Attacks Youths on 'revenge mission' in shootout with policebullet

Related Articles

Benue Crisis What you need to know about Fulani herdsmen, anti-open grazing law, Miyetti Allah
Osinbajo VP denies receiving letters from Governor Ortom over herdsman crises
Herdsmen Crisis Ortom, Benue elders reject Buhari's plan for cattle colonies
Pulse Opinion A defence of Buhari's reaction to Fulani herdsmen crisis
Herdsmen Crisis Buhari to meet Benue gov, lawmakers, traditional rulers today
Benue Attacks Youths on 'revenge mission' in shootout with police

Local

Governor Ortom orders police to arrest trouble makers, warns against fake news
Benue Attacks Governor Ortom orders police to arrest trouble makers, warns against fake news
Kogi govt. to sink 956 motorised boreholes in 239 wards
Yahaya Bello Kogi govt. to sink 956 motorised boreholes in 239 wards
Police Force prepared to fight any crime that threatens nation’s unity – IG
Ibrahim Idris Police Force prepared to fight any crime that threatens nation’s unity – IG
3 villagers, 2 Boko Haram terrorists killed in latest Adamawa attack
Boko Haram 3 villagers, 2 terrorists killed in latest Adamawa attack