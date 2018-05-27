'Armed bandits' reportedly kill 30 in fresh Zamfara attack

news

A fresh attack in Zamfara State has reportedly left about 30 persons dead.

Gunmen were said to have invaded Malikawa village, Gidan Goga district of Maradun local government area on Saturday, May 26, and opened fire on villagers.

According to Daily Trust, the gunmen killed five persons who had gone to their farms and 25 others who wanted to retrieve their corpses for burial.

A resident of the area, Mallam Makau, was quoted as saying that the killers did not allow the villagers to bury the victims. He said they attacked those who attended the funeral procession.

Makau said, "In the early hours of the morning, five residents who had gone to plant seeds on their farmlands were shot dead by the armed bandits hiding in a forest near our community.

"When people of the area went to get the corpses for burial, the gunmen started shooting sporadically and they killed about 25 persons."

A spokesman for the state police command, Muhammad Shehu, said the attack was a result of a land dispute between two warring factions.

Shehu added that security operatives have been dispatched to the area to prevent further violence.

With the latest attack, the death toll from such attacks on rural communities in Zamfara, from February to date, is now 189.