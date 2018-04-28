Home > News > Local >

Aregbesola mourns oyo speaker, Tambuwal’s aide

Rauf Aregbesola Osun governor mourns oyo speaker, Tambuwal’s aide

Aregbesola in a condolence message by his media Adviser, Sola Fasure, in Osogbo on Saturday, said the deceased was hale and hearty, full of life, when last he saw the speaker.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Osun govt. receives N6.3bn Paris Club refund play

Osun state governor, Rauf Aregbesola

(@raufaregbesola/Twitter)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gov. Rauf Aregbesola of Osun, has described the death of Oyo State House of Assembly Speaker, Michael Adeyemo, as a sudden, rude shock and a collasal tragedy to the state.

Aregbesola in a condolence message by his media Adviser, Sola Fasure, in Osogbo on Saturday, said the deceased was hale and hearty, full of life, when last he saw the speaker.

He was his usual self, active, effervescent, exuding infectious enthusiasm. He will be missed.

“Even though death signifies the final note in the unbroken melodies of human existence, the abrupt occurrence of Adeyemo’s death, turned the sweet melodies to a painful dirge.

“He would be remembered for his unalloyed contributions to the politics and development of Oyo State.

“On behalf of the people and Government of Osun, I commiserate with the immediate and extended family of the deceased, Gov. Abiola Ajimobi, members of Oyo State House of Assembly and the entire people of Oyo.

“I pray that God repose his gentle soul and give everyone concerned the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Aregbesola also condoled with Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto and the entire people of the state, on the death of his Media Adviser, Alhaji Imam Imam.

Aregbesola said that Imam’ s death was a devastating blow not only to the media but also to the government and people of Sokoto State.

“It is, indeed, a tragedy of huge proportion to have lost this fine journalist and manager of men.

“It is rather unfortunate that Imam will be lost this soon. We pray for the repose of his soul.

“On behalf of myself, government and people of Osun, we send our heartfelt condolences to Imam’s immediate and extended family, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, the Government of Sokoto State and Nigerian Union of Journalist (NUJ),”Aregbesola said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeyemo, 47, and Imam Imam, 44. died on Friday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Adeyemo Oyo Speaker dies of suspected heart attack at 47bullet
2 Buhari Senators call for President's impeachment over $496m jet purchasebullet
3 Boko Haram Terrorists invade Maiduguri in attempt to rescue their...bullet

Related Articles

Looters List Omokri names Buhari, EFCC, Lai Mohammed in new list
Offa Robbery Attack Family of slain policeman beg for help
Rauf Aregbesola Offa robbery barbaric, unfortunate
Omisore Former Osun Deputy Governor's supporters burn PDP flags as he dumps party
Aisha Buhari Be patient with your spouses, president's wife advises new couples
Aisha Buhari Osinbajo, wife, attend Idris Ajimobi’s wedding reception
Pastor Adeboye Apostle Suleman and Governor Aregbesola celebrate RCCG G.O on 76th birthday
Lai Mohammed Digital switch over will provide endless opportunities – Minister says
In Osun Government releases N200m for payment of gratuities
Rauf Aregbesola Osun state governor releases N1bn for pension payment

Local

This photo taken on February 1, 2018 in Theunissen shows the Sibanye Beatrix gold mineshaft, where hundreds of miners are trapped underground following a power outage
In Lagos Ikoyi to experience 5-hour outage Sunday
Trump invites Nigeria's Buhari to White House to discuss 4 key priority issues
Buhari’s Visit To Trump U.S. companies want discussion on security, infrastructure
Aminu Tambuwal
In Sokoto Zakkat commission disburses N2m to needy
Bauchi government declares public holiday for Buhari's visit
Buhari President commends Adenuga for creating jobs for Nigerians, salutes him at 65