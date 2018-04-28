Aregbesola mourns oyo speaker, Tambuwal’s aide

news

Gov. Rauf Aregbesola of Osun, has described the death of Oyo State House of Assembly Speaker, Michael Adeyemo, as a sudden, rude shock and a collasal tragedy to the state.

Aregbesola in a condolence message by his media Adviser, Sola Fasure, in Osogbo on Saturday, said the deceased was hale and hearty, full of life, when last he saw the speaker.

“He was his usual self, active, effervescent, exuding infectious enthusiasm. He will be missed.

“Even though death signifies the final note in the unbroken melodies of human existence, the abrupt occurrence of Adeyemo’s death, turned the sweet melodies to a painful dirge.

“He would be remembered for his unalloyed contributions to the politics and development of Oyo State.

“On behalf of the people and Government of Osun, I commiserate with the immediate and extended family of the deceased, Gov. Abiola Ajimobi, members of Oyo State House of Assembly and the entire people of Oyo.

“I pray that God repose his gentle soul and give everyone concerned the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Aregbesola also condoled with Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto and the entire people of the state, on the death of his Media Adviser, Alhaji Imam Imam.

Aregbesola said that Imam’ s death was a devastating blow not only to the media but also to the government and people of Sokoto State.

“It is, indeed, a tragedy of huge proportion to have lost this fine journalist and manager of men.

“It is rather unfortunate that Imam will be lost this soon. We pray for the repose of his soul.

“On behalf of myself, government and people of Osun, we send our heartfelt condolences to Imam’s immediate and extended family, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, the Government of Sokoto State and Nigerian Union of Journalist (NUJ),”Aregbesola said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeyemo, 47, and Imam Imam, 44. died on Friday.