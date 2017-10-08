Home > News > Local >

Aregbesola :  Osun Governor congratulates Super Eagles on World Cup qualification

Aregbesola also urged the Super Eagles to keep their foot on the ground and do the nation proud in Russia next year.

  • Published:
Osun state governor, Rauf Aregbesola with Kwara state governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed in Osogbo on Friday, August 4, 2017. play

Osun state governor, Rauf Aregbesola with Kwara state governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed in Osogbo on Friday, August 4, 2017.

(Osun state government)
The Governor of the State of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria for becoming the first African nation to secure a spot in next year’s FIFA World Cup in Russia.

In a statement signed by the media adviser to the Governor, Mr Sola Fasure, Aregbesola urged the Super Eagles to keep their foot on the ground and do the nation proud in Russia next year.

An ardent Arsenal fan himself, Aregbesola urged the Nigeria Footballer Federation to continue to fully support the team.

“ I congratulate the Super Eagles on the feat, who would have thought that in a group with football powerhouses like Cameroon, Zambia and Algeria, we would have qualified with a game to spare”.

“ I am proud of what this team has been able to achieve so far and I believe they can make us proud in Russia. “

“ The Nigeria Football Federation must from this moment begin to make arrangements that will ensure that we have a successful showing in next year’s competition”

ALSO READ: Buhari celebrates Super Eagles victory

“ For the first time in a long while, we are not having to depend on other countries to do is a favor for us to qualify”

Aregbesola also congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians for what he described as a milestone while also praising the team and members of the technical crew for their  patriotism.

