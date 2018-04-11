Archbishop of Canterbury 'backs' Buhari's re-election bid

news

The Archbishop of Canterbury in England, Justin Welby has reportedly backed the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari .

The President and the cleric met in London on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

According to a tweet by Buhari's spokesman, Garba Shehu, Archbishop Welby offered to support the President's ambition with prayers but noted that the church is neutral.

"You have my best wishes on your recent decision. I read your declaration speech. We are neutral as a church, but we will pray for you. Great statesmen are those who run for the good of their country. We'll be praying for you," Welby was quoted as saying.

Confirming his meeting with Buhari, the clergy man also wrote via his Twitter handle that part of the issues he discussed with the Nigerian President was the farmer-herdsmen crisis in the country and the only Dapchi girl remaining in Boko Haram custody.

Welby urged Buhari to secure the release of the 14-year-old Leah Sharibu, the remaining abducted student of Government Girls Technical Science College, Dapchi, Yobe State, who refused to denounce her Christian faith and convert to Islam.

— Archbishop of Canterbury (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

— Archbishop of Canterbury (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

— Archbishop of Canterbury (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Buhari's London trip

President Buhari is in London for the 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings scheduled for April 18 to 20, 2018.

He, however, left Nigeria a week earlier - on April 9 - to reportedly attend to some private matters, which many have speculated to be health issues.

ALSO READ: 7 reasons why Buhari declared for 2nd term

On Monday, April 9, 2018, Buhari officially announced his intention to seek re-election in the 2019 presidential election.

He made the announcement at the meeting of the National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.