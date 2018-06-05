Home > News > Local >

APC will rule forever - Aisha Alhassan

Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan

The Minister of Women Affairs, Sen. Aisha Alhassan also known as Mama Taraba has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will rule Nigeria forever.

The minister said this on Monday, June 5, 2018, at the APC national secretariat after the swearing-in of chairmen of the party from 35 states.

Alhassan also promised to make sure that the APC will win in Taraba state.

Speaking concerning the crisis rocking the ruling party, she said that it is a normal thing for disagreements to happen in a party.

She said “I will make sure that in my zone, I follow up and by God's grace, Gombe and Taraba will be taken over in 2019, and don't even talk about Nigeria because it’s already APC and it will continue to be APC forever.”

“Crisis is normal in a big party like APC; once we can do our national convention, then we face the opposition PDP and I assure you that APC will win more states like Taraba in 2019.

“I won the 2015 election, everyone knows that, even the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); and I will re-contest the election again in 2019 if God keeps me alive and well.

“It is God that gives power to whoever he desires. I won the election 2015, but God did not give me power. I will keep trusting in Him and the grassroots people of Taraba and God willing, I will win the election,” she added.

Atiku for President

Mama Taraba during a visit to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar in 2017, openly declared her support for him to become Nigeria's president in 2019.

"Your excellency, our father the next president come 2019, God willing. In your presence are your people, your supporters who will continue supporting you till forever."

ALSO READ: Why I visited ex-VP, Atiku Abubakar - Mama Taraba

Also speaking at a BBC Hausa interview, she said "Let me tell you today that if Baba said he is going to contest in 2019, I swear to Allah, I will go before him and kneel and tell him that 'Baba I am grateful for the opportunity you gave me to serve your government as a minister but Baba just like you know I will support only Atiku because he is my godfather' if Atiku said he is going to contest."

She came under fire for the comment with top APC chieftains calling for her sack.

Sen. Aisha Alhassan was the APC guber candidate in Taraba state during the 2015 general elections.

