Home > News > Local >

APC Twitter page manager reacts to party’s denial

APC Manager of political party's Twitter account reacts to party's denial

The APC spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi in his reaction to the report that the party’s Twitter page was hacked, disowned the handle.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
APC: Manager of political party's Twitter account reacts to party's denial play

APC National Chairman John Odigie-Oyegun

(Guardian Nigeria )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Philip Obin, the handler of the Twitter page linked to the All Progressives Congress (APC), in a phone interview with Pulse News, has re-iterated that the account was hacked.

Obin said “APCNigeria was hacked and efforts to recover it is ongoing.

“Kindly disregard any tweets posted from the account. Any inconvenience is regretted.”

On Saturday, April 14 2018, Nigerians were amazed to see a series of Tweets from the handle @APCNigeria, promoting the sale of bitcoin.

The alleged hacker also claimed that he paid for ‘$2k’ for the page.

APC disowns Twitter page

The APC spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi in his reaction to the report that the party’s Twitter page was hacked, disowned the handle.

He said “For the upteenth time, @APCNigeria IS NOT the official Twitter handle of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In several official statements, we have disclaimed that handle. We view this latest development as a case of criminal impersonation.”

ALSO READ: Igbos attacked on Twitter for supporting Goodluck Jonathan

Internal issue

Speaking to Pulse via phone, Obin said “The matter is an internal issue and I would like you to respect that.

“I respect the party and I do not want to join issues with my leaders. The page was hacked.”

Philip Obin is an All Progressives Congress (APC) member, and the party’s chairmanship candidate for Biase LGA in Cross River state.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Offa Watch footage of bank robbery that claimed over 30 livesbullet
2 Chibok Girls What has happened to schoolgirls 4 years after Boko Haram...bullet
3 Chibok Girls Only 15 students are alive, others have been killed –...bullet

Related Articles

Chibok Girls Twitter reactions to remaining students’ 4th year in Boko Haram’s captivity
Simon Lalong Governor declares intention to contest for second term in 2019
2019 Election Igbos will benefit more under Buhari - APC chieftain
APC Hacker takes over party’s official Twitter account, handler reacts
APC Party disowns hacked Twitter account, profile page defaced
Offa Robbery Attack Pay attention to youth empowerment, PDP chieftain tells Govt
Buhari Will President drop Osinbajo in 2019?

Local

Will President drop Osinbajo in 2019?
Buhari Will President drop Osinbajo in 2019?
 Nsima Udo Ekere
Nsima Ekere NDDC to generate 7,000 megawatts of electricity for Niger Delta region
Ife Adebayo Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation Special Guest
Ife Adebayo FG commences Start-up programme to build entrepreneurial skills in youths
2019 election will be bloody – MASSOB
MASSOB 2019 election will be bloody – Group says