APC Twitter page manager reacts to party’s denial

Philip Obin, the handler of the Twitter page linked to the All Progressives Congress (APC), in a phone interview with Pulse News, has re-iterated that the account was hacked.

Obin said “APCNigeria was hacked and efforts to recover it is ongoing.

“Kindly disregard any tweets posted from the account. Any inconvenience is regretted.”

On Saturday, April 14 2018, Nigerians were amazed to see a series of Tweets from the handle @APCNigeria, promoting the sale of bitcoin.

The alleged hacker also claimed that he paid for ‘$2k’ for the page.

APC disowns Twitter page

The APC spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi in his reaction to the report that the party’s Twitter page was hacked, disowned the handle.

He said “For the upteenth time, @APCNigeria IS NOT the official Twitter handle of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In several official statements, we have disclaimed that handle. We view this latest development as a case of criminal impersonation.”

Internal issue

Speaking to Pulse via phone, Obin said “The matter is an internal issue and I would like you to respect that.

“I respect the party and I do not want to join issues with my leaders. The page was hacked.”

Philip Obin is an All Progressives Congress (APC) member, and the party’s chairmanship candidate for Biase LGA in Cross River state.