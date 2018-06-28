APC spent N3.6b on convention – PDP

news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) donated N150m each for its convention.

The APC national convention was held at the Eagle Square in Abuja on Saturday, June 23, 2018.

The former Governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole emerged the national chairman of the party at the convention.

Nigerians are hungry

According to Daily Post, the PDP said it is sad that the APC could waste N3.6b while many Nigerians are hungry.

The party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan also accused President Buhari of turning a blind eye to the corruption allegations levelled against some of his cronies.

“It is unimaginable that while Nigerians are suffering untold economic hardship, including unpaid salaries, due to the misrule of the APC, governors elected on the platform of the APC diverted N150 million each, amounting to a humongous N3.6 billion to fund their wasteful national convention in Abuja.

“Recently, the Brooking Report shows that under President Buhari and APC governors, millions of Nigerians are daily dropping below poverty line. According to the report, Nigeria under Buhari has become poverty capital of the world. There is hunger and starvation everywhere, yet the APC stole N3.6 billion from public coffers to fund its national convention.

“Everybody knows that APC is a party of corruption, that is why their choice of a national chairman is an individual overburdened by allegations of humongous corruption and alleged stealing of public funds, yet enjoying presidential cover, even when the petitions against him at the EFCC is in the public domain.

“The PDP restates the demand that the EFCC immediately commence investigation against Oshiomhole, otherwise, it would have no ground upon which to continue to arrest, investigate and arraign other Nigerians on allegations of corruption,” he added.